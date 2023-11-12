Dr Ali Sher Bajwa wins bronze in Asian Masters discus throw event

The image shows London-based orthopedic surgeon Dr Ali Sher Bajwa carrying the national flag. — MNP News

LAHORE: London-based orthopedic surgeon Dr Ali Sher Bajwa, who also treats the country’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, won bronze on Saturday in the discus throw event in the Asian Masters Athletics Championship which will conclude in Philippines on Sunday (today).

Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) appreciated the performance of Bajwa. “His remarkable success underscores his dual commitment to both the medical profession and athletics, serving as a shining example of dedication and excellence,” the AFP said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Asian Masters Athletics Championship serves as a prominent platform for master athletes from across the continent to exhibit their skills and compete at the highest level. Dr Bajwa’s bronze medal triumph not only highlights his exceptional talent and hard work but also underscores the crucial support provided by country through the AFP,” the statement said.