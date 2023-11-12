Pak players to leave India today

The Green Shirts after being knocked out of the World Cup. — X/CricWizTalks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan team will fly out of India following a failed World Cup campaign in two groups starting from early Sunday morning.

The first batch of 11 members of the team will depart from Kolkata at 8:55 am Sunday, November 12 via Emirates flight EK571. The remaining members will fly from Kolkota at 08:20 pm Sunday evening (November 12) via Emirates flight EK573

Players from Sialkot will be landing in their respective cities from Emirates flight EK618 on November 13. Players and members of team management from KPK, Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be landing in Islamabad via EK612 on November 13. Hasan Ali will stay back in India. He will return back to Pakistan on November 22.