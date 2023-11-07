Closing eagle lifts van Rooyen to PGA Tour title

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen plays a shot on the way to victory in the US PGA Tour World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico. — AFP File

LOS CABOS, Mexico: South Africa´s Erik van Rooyen, inspired by a sick friend, rolled in a long eagle putt at the final hole to grab an emotional two-shot triumph Sunday in the US PGA Tour World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico. Van Rooyen saved his best for last in claiming a second US tour title to go with his 2021 Barracuda Championship win.