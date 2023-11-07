Fast bowler Ihsanullah recovering well

Fast bowler Ihsanullah. — Facebook/ khelshel

LAHORE: Fast bowler Ihsanullah is well on his way to recovery after enduring an elbow injury that required surgery.

He spent 11 weeks in post-operative care, during which a doctor was flown in from England to conduct the operation in the first week of September. After the initial four weeks, Ihsanullah’s elbow brace was removed, and he began his active rehabilitation. MRI and CT scans showed signs of recovery.