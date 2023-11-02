Another case lodged against former PTI minister in Chitral

The former provincial cabinet member and general secretary of the PTI for the Peshawar region Kamran Bangash under police custody can be seen in this image released on October 30, 2023. — Facebook/Taimur Khan Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Another case was registered in Chitral against a former provincial minister from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while an erstwhile Member National Assembly was charged with power theft on Wednesday.

The former provincial cabinet member and general secretary of the PTI for Peshawar region Kamran Bangash was arrested recently from his house in the limits of the Chamkani Police Station and shifted to Dera Ismail Khan Central Prison.

Police had said the cops conducted a raid on a hujra or male guest house in Chamkani to arrest Murad Saeed, a former federal minister who was wanted by police in several cases.

Police alleged that Kamran Bangash and others present there offered resistance, threatened cops and helped Murad Saeed escape the scene.

A brother of Kamran Bangash later filed an application in the same police station for lodging a case against the DSP, SHO and other policemen for allegedly abducting the former PTI minister.

Kamran Bangash was later shifted to the Central Prison Peshawar. After a court ordered his release, he was taken into custody by the Dera Ismail Khan police where a case was lodged against him.

Dera Ismail KhanFrom, the former PTI minister was taken to the adjacent Tank district in a similar case.

The Chitral policemen reached Tank to take his custody after he was charged in an first information report registered at the City Police Station in Lower Chitral district accusing him of inciting people against the state and state institutions.

Meanwhile, a case was lodged against former PTI MNA from Peshawar, Arbab Sher Ali, for power theft.

“Last night Police/PESCO raided my place and filed a power theft FIR. Our meter is 100m away from my place next to PS Tehkal. I cannot control who puts the power hook at night. Also, I am not the lawful owner of meter, hujra, house or tenant housing so why lodge FIR against me?” tweeted the former MNA..