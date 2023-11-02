Repressive measures by chairman HEC spark tensions ahead of scheduled protest

Chairman of the HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmad can be seen in this image released on August 12, 2023. — Facebook/Higher Education Commission, Pakistan

Islamabad: In a shocking turn of events, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, has come under heavy criticism for resorting to repressive means to suppress the voices of BPS (Basic Pay Scale) teachers from public universities. This incident comes just one day before a planned protest and sit-in, scheduled for October 31, organised by the All Public Universities BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA), the sole registered and directly elected representative body of BPS teachers from public universities.

In an alarming move, Chairman HEC convened an emergency online meeting with Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of public sector universities, where he reportedly employed harsh language and instructed them to prevent their faculty members from participating in the APUBTA's scheduled protest. Following this meeting, several university VCs, acting on the instructions from Chairman HEC, issued notifications through their administrations, warning teachers not to participate in the protest. The notifications further threatened stern disciplinary actions against any faculty members involved in the protest or sit-in outside the HEC headquarters.

APUBTA's core committee expressed their dismay during an emergency online meeting, decrying Chairman HEC's actions as an attempt to stifle the voices of over 50,000 BPS faculty members from 150 public sector universities. Rather than addressing the legitimate issues of these educators, Chairman HEC appears to be employing divisive tactics and using university VCs and administrations to undermine the just struggle of the teaching community in Pakistan.

In response to the mounting pressure for resolution, APUBTA leadership asserted their commitment to peaceful advocacy for their rights, citing Article 16 of the constitution, which guarantees the right of association and peaceful assembly. They affirmed their dedication to the cause of obtaining promotion rights for BPS teachers in public universities and reserved the option to pursue legal action against any harassment and denial of fundamental rights at the workplace.

APUBTA leaders declared that if Chairman HEC continues to employ repressive measures and delaying tactics, they will demand his removal from the prestigious position. Additionally, they warned of staging protests outside the campuses of concerned universities if any action is taken against BPS university teachers who participate in the protest. In light of these developments, APUBTA has reaffirmed its commitment to the planned protest and sit-in on October 31, and they urge all BPS teachers from public sector universities to participate actively until the notification of the approval of a promotion policy for university teachers is issued. This situation underscores the need for dialogue, constructive engagement, and the protection of the fundamental rights of educators in Pakistan.