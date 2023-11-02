Student council of FGCHMS sworn in

Islamabad: FGCHMS F-11 held its investiture ceremony here on Wednesday in the college premises under the supervision of Principal Prof Rozina Faheem.
Abida Malik, President Behbud Association, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Abida is an alumna of Home Economics and is part of the inaugural badge that earned degrees in the field. The programme commenced with Qiraat, Naat followed by the introduction of the Chief Guest, a truly awe-inspiring personality. The compere Humda Yasir took the morning forward by the oath-taking ceremony and the adorning of the elected members with the sashes by the chief guest.
Principal Prof Rozina Faheem presented the token of gratitude to the chief guest. Abida Malik, addressed the audience congratulating the principal and the council in particular for the successful conduction of the event.
Federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi speaks during a public event in this picture released on October 14, 2023. —...
Chairman of the HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmad can be seen in this image released on August 12, 2023. — Facebook/Higher...
This image released on November 1, 2023, shows a poster Islamabad Literature Festival . — Facebook/Karachi &...
A general view of Islamabad city can be seen in this picture released on January 5, 2023. — Facebook/Capital...
Commuters drive amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore. — AFP/FileRawalpindi: The change in weather conditions has...
The Oxford University Press' book stall at the KLF 2020. — Photo: Geo.tvIslamabad: Oxford University Press , a...