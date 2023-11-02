Historic relations reinforced as Türkiye delegation meets education minister

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi. — APP/File

Islamabad: In a significant step towards enhancing educational cooperation, a high-powered delegation led by the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Mehmet Paçac, held productive discussions with Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, on November 1, 2023.

Minister Madad Ali Sindhi extended a warm welcome to the Türkiye delegation, highlighting the deep-rooted cultural and people-to-people connections between the two nations. He emphasized the potential for knowledge and expertise exchange in Vocational and Technical Training, acknowledging the longstanding brotherly relationship.

Minister Sindhi expressed eagerness for the exchange of teachers and students, particularly in the field of Skilled Vocational Training. He mentioned that prestigious Pakistani universities, including QAU, would offer research fellowships to Turkish professors for collaborative research. The Minister stressed the immense opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. Ambassador Mehmet Paçac reciprocated the warm sentiments, emphasizing Türkiye's profound affinity with Pakistan. He underscored the importance of university-to-university and technical institution-to-technical institution collaboration and briefed the Minister on numerous ongoing projects undertaken by the Government of Türkiye through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), covering various socio-economic aspects.

Mr. Paçac also discussed projects related to the restoration and preservation of old religious and cultural manuscripts, which received the Ministry's full support. Minister Sindhi highlighted the role of the Sindhi Language Authority and proposed collaboration with provincial organizations to expand the project's reach.

The discussions covered various ongoing projects in diverse areas, such as the development of an Incubation Centre at QAU, healthcare initiatives, educational improvements, and the construction of a Centre of Hospitality at NSU.

Both delegations reached an agreement to revive the Pak-Turk Mobility Grant Program, aimed at fostering the exchange of teachers between Pakistan and Türkiye. Additionally, the construction of the Centre of Hospitality at NSU, previously postponed due to pandemic and earthquake challenges, will proceed. Federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi commended the current government's efforts to modernize Pakistan's education system and expressed gratitude for Türkiye's continued support. He emphasized the shared history and literature that bind the two nations, highlighting the significance of the diplomatic discussions. The productive meeting sets the stage for an even stronger partnership in the field of education between Pakistan and Türkiye, further solidifying their friendly relations.