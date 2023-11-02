THQ Hospital declared Cancer Hospital

A representational image shows the interior of a hospital. — Unsplash/File

LAHORE: The Punjab government has declared establishment of a public sector Oncological healthcare facility titled as Punjab Cancer Care Hospital (PCCH), Lahore, at THQ Hospital Manawan. The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) has notified that the facility shall be attached with King Edward Medical University/ Mayo Hospital, Lahore, for the purposes of operational, functional and financial arrangements.

Medics asked to improve their skills

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that the gynecologists play an important role in saving the lives of mother and child during pregnancy and at the time of delivery, this is a divine attribute.

So it is their duty to pay full attention to improve their professional skills and understanding women's diseases in a better way so that they can protect pregnant women and newborns. Their efforts will also help in reducing maternal mortality, he said while addressing the participants and the students of FCPS/IMM/MS/MCPS/DGO of a two-day training and Extended Toacs Preparation course organised by Prof Nudrat Sohail in Obstetrics and Gynecology Unit-II of Lahore General Hospital. Around 82 doctors from across the province participated in this training course. Prof Nudrat Sohail said that students should appear in the exam with full self-confidence so that they can achieve significant success by giving good and correct answers to each question.

Principal Ameeruddin Medical College expressed hope that all doctors participating in the examination would emerge as the best gynecologists of the future and earn a name by rendering their services to the suffering humanity in the general public and private sector. He appreciated the services of senior medical teachers for providing the necessary guidance for the education and training of young doctors.