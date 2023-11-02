Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi appointed SHC acting CJ

Senior Sindh High Court puisne judge Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi speaks during a public event in this image released on March 14, 2018. — Facebook/Themis School of Law

In exercise of power conferred under Article 196 of the Constitution of Pakistan, President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed senior Sindh High Court puisne judge Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi as acting chief justice of the high court with effect from the date he takes the oath of his office till the appointment of a regular chief justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

Justice Abbasi’s appointment as acting chief justice of the SHC was made following the elevation of SHC acting CJ Justice Irfan Saadat Khan to a judge of the Supreme Court. Justice Abbasi was elevated to a judge of the SHC on September 25, 2009, and he is the most senior judge of the high court.