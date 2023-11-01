Pakistan, Finland join hands for education

National Skills University sign board can be seen in this image released on September 1, 2021. — Facebook/National Skills University, Islamabad

Islamabad: In a landmark development, Pakistan and Finland have initiated a collaboration to establish Centers of Excellence at National Skills University (NSU) and Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management, heralding a new era of educational advancement and skill development.

Today, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, welcomed Ambassador Hannu Ripatti of Finland to discuss this transformative partnership. The primary objective of this collaboration is to exchange expertise and knowledge in the field of vocational and technical training, with a focus on upgrading educational institutions in Pakistan.

The groundbreaking project will see the establishment of a Center of Excellence at National Skills University, targeting multiple sectors including the Hotel and Restaurant Industry, Construction, IT, Teachers Training, and Engineering Studies. Finland's Turku Municipality will provide invaluable support in this endeavor. Ambassador Hannu Ripatti shared details of Finland's existing collaboration with Pakistan, highlighting ongoing vocational training programs at NUTECH and NUST.