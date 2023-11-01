CS asks DCs to enforce new edibles rates

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman while chairing a meeting in this still taken from a video released on October 24, 2023. — Facebook/Chief Secretary Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed the deputy commissioners to ensure the supply of edible items in the market and sale in accordance with the new rates. He directed them to ensure the implementation of cut in food prices and transport fares after reduction of fuel rates. He ordered that fare reduction lists be displayed in passenger buses. He mentioned that the administrative officers should play their role in improving governance.