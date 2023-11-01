Two holding points designated in Karachi for illegal immigrants

Afghan refugees wait at the Karachi bus terminal to depart for Afghanistan, in Sindh province on October 31, 2023. — AFP

The repatriation of illegal aliens will start on Wednesday (today). Karachi’s administration has designated two holding points for them in the city: one at Haji Camp, Sultanabad, and another at the scouts hostel Amin House, both in District Keamari.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Salim Rajput chaired the divisional implementation committee’s meeting regarding the repatriation of illegal foreigners on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the implementation plan devised by the divisional coordination & implementation committee.

They decided that repatriation would begin today as per the directives of the caretaker federal government. They also decided that all deputy commissioners would make coordinated efforts with the support of police and Rangers.

The meeting was told that illegal immigrants settled in the city have been identified by the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra), and an action plan has been finalised for their repatriation.

It was decided that all the DCs would ensure the shifting of illegal aliens from their homes to the holding points, with the help of police, Rangers and Nadra officials, following which they would be sent to the Chaman border.

The meeting was told that home addresses and job details of the illegal foreigners have been collected with the help of associations, unions and owners of the residences that have been rented out to them.

Illegal residents’ hideouts (including single-room lodgings), eateries, hotels, marble factories, markets and stone quarries, as well as domestic employees and security guards have been discovered in Karachi. The commissioner was told that state agencies have been notified about these markets. Instructions have been received that no one is to grant permanent residency to illegal aliens. It has been stressed that action can be taken against those who aid them.

The meeting was told that house owners and different organisations have been warned against providing shelter and jobs to illegal foreigners. They have been told action can be taken against them for supporting illegal immigrants.

The meeting was attended by West DIG Asim Khan, South DIG Asad Raza, all the DCs, all the SSPs, senior Nadra officials, and officials of Rangers, railways and other departments concerned.