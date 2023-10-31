Tehran police averse to poetry billboards campaign

TEHRAN: Hundreds of billboards featuring evocative poems which have been installed around the Iranian capital are contributing to an increase in road accidents, police were cited on Monday as saying.
Tehran municipality has put up some 600 billboards displaying excerpts from the work of contemporary Iranian poets on overhead pedestrian bridges and flyovers across the city. The neat calligraphy features the work of 104 poets and covers multiple topics including romance, religion and society.
Prominent writers including Nima Yooshij, Mehdi Akhavan-Sales and Hushang Ebtehaj are among those whose poems are showcased. However, a report by the state television-linked Young Journalists Club agency released on Monday said police in the capital were concerned about the road safety aspects of the campaign. The YCJ report said the poems have been a source of distraction to drivers in the traffic-choked city because of their length and often “hard-to-read text” which “causes accidents”.
Iranians are known for their love of poetry, a key component of Persian literature and culture. “Billboards around the city should be short and concise, and able to convey the message with just a short glance by the driver,” the YCJ agency quoted Tehran´s deputy traffic police chief Ehsan Momeni as saying.
The asteroid impact produced the Chicxulub crater in what is now Mexico.— Science Photo LibraryPARIS: Around 66...
The picure shows an IDP camp in Myanmar’s Kachin province.— UNYANGON, Myanmar: Thousands of people are feared to...
The picture shows a sack of rice at a shop. — BloombergNEW DELHI: This has been a bad year for food prices in the...
The picture shows the UK's Home Office in London. — The GuardianLONDON: UK visa appointments are being booked up...
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses as he arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Awards ceremony, in...
The file photo shows a liquor bottle. — AFPBANDUNG, Indonesia: A dozen Indonesians died and four were in critical...