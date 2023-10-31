Up to 455 graduates awarded degrees at UoP convocation

UoP building can be seen in this picture released on September 22, 2022. — Facebook/University of Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A total of 455 graduates were awarded degrees at the MA/MSc convocation-2023 of the University of Peshawar (UoP) here on Monday.

Some 36 graduates including 22 men and 14 women got gold medals for outstanding performance. The recipients of the degrees also included five PhD and 24 MS/MPhil graduates.

KP Governor Ghulam Ali, who is also chancellor of public sector universities by virtue of his office, was the chief guest.

The ceremony held at the convocation hall of the university was also attended by Minister for Education Dr Qasim Jan, university Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Idrees and a large number of faculty members, students and their parents.

The governor felicitated the students and their parents on the success. He said that the country’s future hinged on the educated youth.

He said he was happy to see the number of women graduates was higher than men in every university, which he visited for convocations.

The governor urged the graduates to better utilize their knowledge for the well-being and uplift of the society and the country by making new inventions, innovations and discoveries in their respective fields of study.

Ghulam Ali said that KP had an abundance of natural resources which needed to be explored and utilized. The precious natural resources could be introduced to the world through effective research, he added.

The governor said that through the latest research and inventions, not only the country’s remittances could be enhanced but poverty could be alleviated as well.

He stressed the graduates to search the hidden treasures in their respective areas and bring them into use for the benefit of the local community as well as the country.

Ghulam Ali said that it was the prime responsibility of every citizen to support the state and national institutions. He said that the younger generation should abide by the social values to respect their parents and teachers.

The governor said that health and education were not commercial fields and it was the duty of the state to provide free education and free health facilities to the citizens. A former vice-chancellor of the university and caretaker minister for education Dr Qasim Jan and VC Dr Mohammad Idrees also addressed the ceremony.