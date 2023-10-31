Rs1,342,000 released for cops’ treatment

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar while speaking on March 8, 2023. — Punjab Police website

LAHORE:Police welfare branch, on the instructions of IG Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, has taken priority measures for the health welfare of police force and their families and released more funds in this regard.

More than Rs1,342,000 have been released for the treatment of police employees of various districts and their families; Rs353,350 were given to Constable M Awais of Lahore Police for the treatment of his leg. Constable M Asim was given Rs5 lakh for his daughter's cancer treatment. Rs89,461 were given to the wife of Shaheed Head Constable M Athar Siddiqui for treatment. Shaheed M Anwar's wife was given Rs1 lakh for eye surgery. ASI M Saeed was given Rs3 lakh for leg operation.

Plan to boost night patrolling

Police have implemented a comprehensive plan for crime suppression and ensuring citizens' safety through night patrolling and monitoring here on Monday. The police stations have been reorganised into various categories and beats for improved efficiency.

Night patrolling is being executed with the assistance of the Safe City Centre, and the use of Safe City cameras aids in identifying crime hotspots and sensitive areas. Safe City resources are also enhancing police patrols and checkpoint operations, making them more effective. A targeted operation based on crime heat maps is in progress, involving the Dolphin Force, PRU, and Lahore Police, with the goal of strengthening patrolling. SP Irtaza emphasised that stringent actions will be taken against those found responsible or negligent and all available resources from the Safe Cities system are being utilised for crime fighting.

PRT celebrates UN certification

The Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) Monday celebrated 4th anniversary of its United Nations INSARAG Certification.

In this regard, a cake-cutting ceremony was held at Emergency Services Academy Lahore. Dr Gift Chatora, Acting Head of United Nations OCHA, Pakistan also attended the ceremony. The Founder Emergency Services Pakistan Dr Rizwan Naseer along with senior officers of Rescue Punjab, PRT team members attended the ceremony. In his welcoming note, Founder Emergency Services Pakistan and Commander Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated the members of the Pakistan Rescue Team on the 4th anniversary of its United Nations INSARAG Certification.