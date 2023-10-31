Kakar arrives in Lahore’

LAHORE: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived in Lahore on Monday on a two-day visit. He was warmly welcomed at Lahore Airport by Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. Also in attendance were Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, CCPO, Commissioner of Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner, and other officers concerned.
Sindh CM given warm welcome
Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh, Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir made a visit to Lahore on Monday. He was graciously received at Lahore Airport by Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Governor Balighur Rehman.
The occasion was also attended by Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir, along with Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Lahore Division, and CCPO, along with other relevant officers.
