Shehbaz, Siddiqui discuss polls by phone

PMLN president and the then PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (R) meeting with the MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in Islamabad in this picture released on June 14, 2023. — X/@GovtofPakistan

KARACHI/LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and former prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had a telephone conversation here on Monday.

A mutual consultation was held regarding the coming general elections between the two. Sources said Siddiqui will visit Lahore soon. The MQM-P spokesperson in Karachi said that last week Shehbaz Sharif ad contacted Siddiqui appreciating the party for organizing a successful rally in support of Gaza, while Siddiqui congratulated him on organizing a successful welcome public gathering upon Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan. Both the leaders agreed they would increase contacts and meetings between their parties.

Last week, the MQM-P leader in his telephone conversation with Shehbaz Sharif discussed the political situation of the country, general elections, and working relationships. So far, however, no progress has been made. Still, in the coming days both the party leaders will meet to discuss the situation, especially the political and electoral alliance among the MQM-P, DGA and PML-N, the spokesperson said.

Addressing Karachi’s massive rally on Sunday, Siddiqui had said the entire Pakistan pays taxes worth Rs1.6 trillion, while Karachi alone pays taxes worth Rs1.7 trillion, but the Sindh government only gives 10 per cent to its district. “We don’t believe in feudal democracy and won’t accept feudalism in the name of democracy.”