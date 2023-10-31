Transport issues

Students of Government Girls Degree College, Turbat are suffering due to lack of transportation facilities. This issue has been raised multiple times at all forums, but all in vain. The Balochistan education department needs to pay attention to this crucial issue. A majority of students are from lower-middle class families who cannot afford to travel by motorcycles due to the rising petrol prices.

Something should be done, and students must be allowed to study comfortably.

Essiyan Umar

Turbat