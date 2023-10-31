FPCCI slams DGTO for meddling

The president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Irfan Iqbal Sheikh. — Facebook/FPCCI

KARACHI: The president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, on Monday accused the Director General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) of interfering in the FPCCI affairs and its elections process.

Sheikh said the FPCCI's executive committee had appointed an election commission for the 2024-25 term with a majority of 75 votes against 25 on Oct. 13, and that the commission was legal and valid under the trade organization rules.

He said the DGTO's objections and questioning on the formation of the FPCCI election commission were against the rules and the role of regulator under the law.

"The entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan strongly condemns the role of DGTO for his mala-fide, illegitimate and destructive meddling into FPCCI affairs and its elections’ process," Sheikh said in a statement.

He said the FPCCI was the apex body of the country's business, industry, services and trade sectors, and that creating hurdles in its smooth operations and elections would result in conflicts and disorder in the national economy.

He said the election process was underway as per rules and timeline, and should not be hampered or delayed at any cost. Sheikh demanded that the prime minister office should take serious note of the frustration and disenchantment within the business community, and stop the DGTO from any further interference in the FPCCI affairs and elections.