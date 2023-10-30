Zardari meets party workers in Nawabshah

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari speaks as he meets with the party workers at Zardari House in Nawabshah in this still taken from a video released on October 29, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Peoples Party - PPP

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday met with party workers at Zardari House in Nawabshah.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari listened to the suggestions and opinions of the workers related to politics and elections.

He instructed the party workers to deliver the PPP’s message to everyone around them.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party will achieve success in the upcoming general elections throughout the country.

The PPPP president said the workers are the real strength of PPP, adding that the party leadership stands with its workers.