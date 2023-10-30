Two footballers abducted from Sui recovered

A match in progress during the CM Balochistan Gold Cup 2022 — Directorate General of Sports Balochistan

DERA BUGTI: Two local football players abducted from Sui in September have been recovered, police said on Sunday.

Unidentified armed men had kidnapped the footballers on September 9, officials said. It is to be mentioned here that six footballers were abducted in Dera Bugti’s Jani Bair area while they were travelling to Sibi to participate in the qualifying round of the All Pakistan Chief Minister Gold Cup football tournament.

Armed men intercepted the vehicles in which the players were travelling and took the footballers away at gunpoint, sources said.

Five of the six players were identified as Aamir Bugti, Faisal Bugti, Sohail Bugti, Yasar Bugti and Sheraz Bugti.

Four out of six abducted footballers were rescued by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in an operation on September 29.

Joint efforts of the LEAs local administration and the provincial government bore fruit to recover the abducted footballers. The recovered footballers were safely reached their homes. The authorities said that the two remaining footballers will also be rescued.

Earlier in the month caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that an operation was underway in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti to recover six footballers who were kidnapped while on their way to Sibi.