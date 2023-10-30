Overseas Pakistanis delegation visits Jinnah House

Jinnah House Lahore. — APP/File

LAHORE: A large delegation of Pakistanis living in 42 countries visited Jinnah House under the leadership of Barrister Amjad Malik (UK).

Among these countries are United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Canada, United Arab Emirates. Turkey, Sweden, South Korea and South Africa.

The delegation expressed deep grief and sorrow regarding the May 9 tragedy. The participants said that due to the shameful events of May 9, Pakistan was defamed at the international level. Millions of overseas Pakistanis are heartbroken.

The leaders of the overseas community said that they had to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against political terrorism. He demanded that the courts should work seriously and speedily in the trial of the accused.

On the occasion, speaker said that the honorable judge himself should see the condition of Jinnah House once and decide whether such national criminals deserve any leniency and concession. Fast and sure trials of these accused should be done in special courts.

Making any kind of concession to those who desecrated the heritage of Quaid-i-Azam, military installations and memorials of martyrs is tantamount to ignoring the integrity of Pakistan.

The accused should be brought to justice and punished according to the law so that no one can commit such a heinous act in future.