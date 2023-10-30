Seven accused booked in ex-DIG Lahore murder case

Lahore DIG investigation Shariq Jamal Khan can be seen in this photograph released on August 21, 2021. — Facebook/Investigation Police Lahore

LAHORE: A case was registered by the Nishtar Colony Police against seven accused allegedly involved in the killing of former Lahore DIG investigation Shariq Jamal Khan.

The police said the case was registered on the complaint of Hania Shariq, daughter of Shariq Jamal Khan, while the nominated accused included Quratulain, Mansoor Elahi, Samiullah Niazi, Shoaib, Imran Javed Butt, Adeel and Sagheer.

According to the FIR, former DIG Shariq Jamal Khan received death threats and was poisoned to death. Before being murdered on July 21, the former DIG discussed various matters with the family members, it added.

The FIR further said that the deceased DIG had revealed to his family members that there were US dollars worth over Rs80 million in cash and some important documents in the safe. In addition, the deceased had also invested in property and fuel business.

The complainant said in the FIR that the death of former DIG investigation Shariq Jamal Khan was reported at 12:30pm, while the safe was found open and the valuables were found to be stolen away.

The FIR said accused Quratulain committed the crime with the help of other accomplices and tried to portray the murder as an accident.