Seven accused booked in ex-DIG Lahore murder case

LAHORE: A case was registered by the Nishtar Colony Police against seven accused allegedly involved in the killing of former Lahore DIG investigation Shariq Jamal Khan.
The police said the case was registered on the complaint of Hania Shariq, daughter of Shariq Jamal Khan, while the nominated accused included Quratulain, Mansoor Elahi, Samiullah Niazi, Shoaib, Imran Javed Butt, Adeel and Sagheer.
According to the FIR, former DIG Shariq Jamal Khan received death threats and was poisoned to death. Before being murdered on July 21, the former DIG discussed various matters with the family members, it added.
The FIR further said that the deceased DIG had revealed to his family members that there were US dollars worth over Rs80 million in cash and some important documents in the safe. In addition, the deceased had also invested in property and fuel business.
The complainant said in the FIR that the death of former DIG investigation Shariq Jamal Khan was reported at 12:30pm, while the safe was found open and the valuables were found to be stolen away.
The FIR said accused Quratulain committed the crime with the help of other accomplices and tried to portray the murder as an accident.
The tomb of Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia can be seen in this picture released on January 14, 2022. —...
The Election Commission of Pakistan board can be seen. — AFP/FileISLAMABAD: The election in the country could be...
Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari speaks as he meets with the party workers at...
Afghan refugees rest in tents at a makeshift shelter camp in Chaman, a town on the border with Afghanistan. —...
Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Pakistani Diaspora in the Middle East and...
PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah while answering a question during a ‘Sit with Khursheed Shah’ session on the last...