3rd BRF cements Sino-Pak ties, says envoy

LAHORE: Consul General of China in Lahore Mr Zhao Shiren has said that the recently concluded 3rd Belt and Road Forum has injected a fresh impetus into high-quality cooperation between China and Pakistan.

Speaking at a seminar organised by Institute of International Relations & Media Research on ‘The 3rd BRF: Benefits to Pakistan and Global Shared Community’ here Sunday, the Chinese Consul General said both sides agreed to fast-track development of the Gwadar Port and ML-1 upgradation. In addition, 20 MoUs were signed, covering cooperation on the BRI, infrastructure, mining, industry, green and low-carbon development, health, space cooperation, digital, development cooperation and agricultural export to China.

He said during the BRF, 458 outcomes were reached, including the Beijing Initiative for Deepening Cooperation on Connectivity, Belt and Road Green Development, International Digital Economy Cooperation, the Green Investment and Finance Partnership, and High-Level Principles on Corruption-free Belt and Road Building. They include specific targets such as providing 100,000 training opportunities on green development for partner countries by 2030, and increasing the number of joint laboratories to 100.

He said commercial agreements worth $97.2 billion were concluded at the BRF CEO moot, which would help to generate jobs and growth in the BRI countries. The Forum also decided to establish a BRF secretariat to facilitate institution-building and project implementation.

The provincial minister SM Tanveer invited Chinese companies to invest in new industries and technologies in Punjab. Institute of International Relations and Media Research Chairman Muhammad Mehdi said there can be no second opinion that Pakistan and China take the same stand on whether it is international affairs or regional issues.

He said big initiatives like CPEC invoke different opinions and some even attempt to find a military purpose behind such a project. The answer to any such thinking has been very realistically given by President Xi in his speech at the recent BRI Forum when he said: ‘We have learned that the Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit is the most important source of strength for Belt and Road cooperation. I once said that the pioneers of the ancient silk routes won their place in history not as conquerors with warships, guns, horses or swords. Rather, they are remembered as friendly emissaries leading camel caravans and sailing ships loaded with goods.’

He said after the recent summit, BRI has entered a new phase as the industrialisation process will begin in the developing countries.

Referring to the recent visit of Prime Minister Kakar to China, the Prof Zhourong Senior fellow for financial studies of Chongyang Institute of Renmin University of China said via video link that CPEC is an important project related to BRI.

Former Pakistan ambassador Nazir Hussain said it is unfortunate that CPEC did not progress at the scale, and speed as had been planned because the associated projects of economic activities (special economic zones) lagged behind the schedule.

Dr Amjad Magsi from Punjab University said both countries believe in the idea of a ‘shared destiny’ and it is that belief which is root for the success of the other.

Prof Dr Zhang Jiamei , Peking University, Beijing, while speaking on the video link, said that in the recent forum of BRI, a message has been given to the whole world that everyone will work together with BRI to achieve common interests that lead to a shared future.

Dr Shabbir Ahmad Khan of Department of Political Science, Punjab University, emphasised that China is emerging as a peaceful political power and an economic giant globally.

Dr Ahtisham Ali from Government College University, Lahore, said that in the prospect of CPEC and Pak-China cooperation, it's a need of the hour that people of both countries should come closer and develop cultural harmony.

Prof Salah-ud-Din Ayubi from FC College said the USA replaced the global leadership of the UK in the 20th century and China is replacing the USA in the 21st century.

Dr Waheed Ahmad Khan said a complete transition towards geo-economics has not taken place in Pakistan’s foreign policy because of security challenges, particularly in its relationship with India and the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan.

In order to address these issues, he said, Pakistan needs to focus on fostering regional cooperation, resolving political disputes, enhancing security measures, investing in infrastructure development, and diversifying its economy.