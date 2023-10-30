PML-Q asks UN to halt Israeli attacks on Gaza

People sift through the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes on Gaza City on October 28, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: Leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Shafay Hussain while calling for intervention amid barbarism in Gaza urged the United Nations to safeguard the lives and property of Palestinians and take measures to halt Israel's assaults on Gaza.

In the event that Israel fails to adhere to UN resolutions, they have advocated for swift sanctions to be imposed.

Addressing a demonstration outside the Lahore Press Club to express solidarity with Palestine, Chaudhry Sarwar, the former Punjab Governor, highlighted that while the people of the United States and European nations are expressing solidarity with Palestine, their governments continue to support Israel. Despite worldwide protests against Israel's actions, the ongoing violence persists. He firmly urged that sanctions should be imposed on Israel if it refuses to comply with United Nations resolutions.

Ch Sarwar stressed the necessity for unity among the Muslim Ummah to advocate for an independent Palestinian state, emphasising that mere verbal expressions of support are insufficient.

He expressed unwavering commitment, stating, ‘We will stand by the Palestinian people until their liberation.’ He underscored the collective responsibility, emphasising that it is regrettable for the international community to remain passive witnesses to the ongoing Israeli oppression. Notably, Israel has maintained its unlawful occupation of 75 percent of the Palestinian territory since 1948.

He questioned the world about the prolonged Israeli brutality in Palestine, challenging whether any other nation could perpetrate such actions. Drawing from his experience of visiting Palestine 10 times during his tenure as a British Parliament member, Chaudhry Sarwar painted a grim picture.

He witnessed firsthand the dire conditions in Gaza, where two million people are effectively confined in a prison, suffering from hunger and gunshot wounds. Shockingly, the wounded in Palestine lack access to vital medical care.

Ch Sarwar stressed that the people of Palestine aren't merely making sacrifices; they are becoming martyrs in their quest for the liberation of Bait-ul-Maqdis. He emphasised that the responsibility for the freedom of Bait-ul-Maqdis extends beyond the Palestinian people; it is a shared obligation of the entire Muslim Ummah.

On the other hand, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, the General Secretary of the PML-Q Punjab, emphasised the importance of Muslim countries boycotting Israeli products. He stated that every nation has the legitimate right to attain independence, and lamented that Kashmir has also been deprived of its right to self-determination.

A large number of citizens participated in the demonstration outside the Lahore Press Club to express solidarity with Palestine and raised slogans against Israeli aggression.