Smuggled goods seized

A representational image of trucks loaded with trade goods. — AFP/File

In an ongoing crackdown against smuggling, the Rangers and Customs Intelligence, in a joint operation, successfully seized a substantial quantity of smuggled goods worth millions of rupees on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the Rangers, acting on a tip-off, a coordinated raid was conducted by the Rangers and Customs Intelligence at warehouses located in Yousuf Goth in Baldia Town. During the operation, a variety of smuggled items were confiscated, including smuggled fabric, PVC plastic, Iranian ceramic tiles, betel nuts, cigarettes, powdered milk, charcoal, edible oil, coconut, shampoo, soap, and various consumable goods.