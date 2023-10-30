Smuggled goods seized

In an ongoing crackdown against smuggling, the Rangers and Customs Intelligence, in a joint operation, successfully seized a substantial quantity of smuggled goods worth millions of rupees on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson for the Rangers, acting on a tip-off, a coordinated raid was conducted by the Rangers and Customs Intelligence at warehouses located in Yousuf Goth in Baldia Town. During the operation, a variety of smuggled items were confiscated, including smuggled fabric, PVC plastic, Iranian ceramic tiles, betel nuts, cigarettes, powdered milk, charcoal, edible oil, coconut, shampoo, soap, and various consumable goods.
This general view shows the commercial district of Pakistan's port city of Karachi. — AFP/FileThe Karachi Art &...
A representational image shows students appearing in an exam. — PPI/FileThousands of matriculation students in...
A representational image showing a person suffering from a brain disease. — UnsplashThe incidence of stroke has been...
Senior leader of the PPP and ex-federal health minister Abdul Qadir Patel while addressing a press conference at the...
A large number of people can be seen during a march to the US Embassy in support of Palestinians in Islamabad on...
The Sindh High Court building. — Facebook/The High Court of Sindh The Sindh High Court has set aside the life...