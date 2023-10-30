 
Monday October 30, 2023
Smuggled goods seized

By Our Correspondent
October 30, 2023
A representational image of trucks loaded with trade goods. — AFP/File
In an ongoing crackdown against smuggling, the Rangers and Customs Intelligence, in a joint operation, successfully seized a substantial quantity of smuggled goods worth millions of rupees on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the Rangers, acting on a tip-off, a coordinated raid was conducted by the Rangers and Customs Intelligence at warehouses located in Yousuf Goth in Baldia Town. During the operation, a variety of smuggled items were confiscated, including smuggled fabric, PVC plastic, Iranian ceramic tiles, betel nuts, cigarettes, powdered milk, charcoal, edible oil, coconut, shampoo, soap, and various consumable goods.

