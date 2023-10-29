Sanjrani meets Shehbaz, discusses current situation

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani (left) while meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on October 28, 2023. — X/@OfficeSenate

LAHORE: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani met Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed current political situation of the country and others issues.

He expressed good wishes for his host and congratulated him on successful conduct of rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 21.

The Senate chairman also informed Shehbaz Sharif about his recent visit to China.

Meanwhile, the PMLN president held meetings with the party leaders on Saturday and discussed strategy for upcoming elections and other issues.

PMLN Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Eng. Amir Muqam and Haji Mudassar Qayyum Nahra met the party president. Shehbaz appreciated efforts and hard work of the party leaders for the historic reception given to Nawaz Sharif on his arrival in Lahore. They discussed issues related to party’s reorganisation and future political activities.

Shehbaz said the PMLN would come up to expectations of the nation once again. He thanked the KP leaders over their efforts for the October 21 rally.

Amir Muqam expressed his hope that Shehbaz Sharif would make the country an economic force under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He said providing people relief from inflation was first priority of the PMLN.