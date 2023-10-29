Police, JI workers clash on Srinagar Highway

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Siraj ul Haq while speaking during a hurriedly-called press conference in Islamabad on October 28, 2023, in this still. — Facebook/Siraj ul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has announced going ahead with his party’s plan to march towards the US Embassy to protest Israeli aggression against Palestinians and arrest of JI leaders and workers in Islamabad ahead of Sunday’s Gaza March.

Addressing a hurriedly-called press conference here on Saturday, he said his party had informed the Islamabad administration of its plan to hold the Gaza March, but still police attacked their camp established on the Srinagar Highway to welcome rallies coming from Rawalpindi and adjoining areas. JI Islamabad Ameer Nasarullah Randhawa, Naib Ameer Dr Tahir Farooq and traders leader Kashif Chaudhry were among 15 arrested on Saturday evening.

He said the government on the directives of the US deputy secretary of state decided not to allow the Gaza March in Islamabad. “Protest rallies are being taken out across the world but our government fears allowing protests in Pakistan,” he said, adding that preparations for the Gaza March had been completed. He warned the Islamabad administration and police to refrain from turning more loyal than the king.

Siraj said he had given the call for protest in front of the US Embassy on Sunday afternoon. “The building of the US Embassy belongs to America, but Islamabad roads are of Pakistan,” he said, adding that he would announce a future action plan after the Sunday Gaza March.

He praised the United Nations secretary general for speaking in support of Palestinians at a critical juncture. However, he regretted that Gaza continued to burn for 20 days, but there was no UN session during this period. He said Israel was violating all international laws and norms and disregarded the UN General Assembly’s call for a ceasefire by launching a ground assault on Gaza. He questioned the passive stance of the rulers of the Muslim world regarding the atrocities committed by Israel, emphasizing the need for them to become genuine advocates for the Ummah. He said while the Ummah appeared to be awakening, their leaders seemed to remain in a state of slumber.

The JI leader reiterated the demand for a ceasefire and called for opening the Rafah Crossing to facilitate delivery of water, food and medicine to the region. He urged Muslim leaders to unite and take concrete steps to assist Palestinians, stressing that they should not wait until the last person in Gaza fell victim. He said the OIC must exert diplomatic pressure on the US to stop genocide.

He criticized Washington for supporting crime against humanity. He said Washington by vetoing a resolution in the UN Security Council that sought a ceasefire, effectively granted Israeli forces a licence to commit genocide. He pointed out that America’s staunch support for Israeli aggression served as trigger, emboldening the expansionist aspirations of the Zionist state.

Meanwhile, JI activists clashed with the Islamabad Police on the Srinagar Highway, following an attack on the JI camp and arrest of JI leaders and workers. Police dismantled the camp and confiscated sound system and other equipment. A police official said as Section 144 was imposed in Islamabad, no rallies could be allowed. The protesters pelted stones at police in response to use of teargas shells to disperse them. They also blocked the Srinagar Highway and staged a sit-in for few hours.