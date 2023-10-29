Sindh govt finalises plan for illegal immigrants’ repatriation

Sindh’s caretaker home minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz while chairing a meeting in his office about the repatriation plan for foreign nationals in this picture released on October 28, 2023. — X/@faisalfarooqi

Sindh’s caretaker home minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz has said the repatriation plan for foreign nationals who are residing in the province without proper documentation has been finalised, and all the necessary formalities have been completed in this regard.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on the illegal immigrants’ repatriation plan at his office on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the transport secretary, PDMA director general, Karachi commissioners, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi range DIGs, the Special Branch DIG, all deputy commissioners of Karachi and Larkana and senior representatives of NADRA and the FIA.

Nawaz said such individuals had been encouraged to voluntarily return to their home countries by November 1, with the government committed to providing them with necessary support for their smooth repatriation. “Repatriation efforts will be carried out from designated points across the province. Special arrangements will be made at these points, including the provision of food, and special care for women, children, and the elderly,” he added.

The home minister stressed the need for foolproof security arrangements at the holding centres as well as security for convoys on way back to their countries. “There is a need to keep an eye on hostile elements to foil any possible nefarious design.”

He clarified that the government was repatriating not only illegal Afghan refugees but also all other foreigners living illegally back to their home countries. “State action against illegal foreigners, including their deportation, is in accordance with the law of the land for ensuring the safety and security of the country.”

The meeting was informed that three holding centres had been established, one each in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Jacobabad, for this purpose. These centers will also offer access to medical services, doctors, medicines, and other healthcare facilities, besides safety and security of the habitants.

It was further informed that the control rooms at provincial, divisional and district levels have been established to coordinate, monitor and report. Representatives of police, NADRA, FIA, PDMA, Special Branch and other intelligence agencies will be a part of the control room.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of sending the illegal immigrants by special trains in order to lessen security issues, besides providing all the necessary facilities, at one place, without any interruption.

The home minister, while nominating the Karachi commissioner as the focal person, directed him to discuss the proposal with the federal government.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held at the Counter Terrorism Department’s Sindh office under the chairmanship of Additional IG Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind, who also holds the charge of the Sindh additional CTD. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the CTD.

The meeting was briefed on the strategy formulated against terrorism and other serious crimes. The additional IG ordered intensifying police action against banned organisations.

Tessori’s warning

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday said that a major crackdown would soon be launched against the Afghan refugees who are residing in Karachi illegally, adds our correspondent.

He was talking to the media after attending an event organised by the Saylani Welfare Trust.

Tessori said he had met caretaker interior minister Sarfaraz Bugti in Islamabad the other day. He said Bugti had informed him that the government operation to be launched would target only illegal foreign immigrants in the country.

He also said that steps are being taken to improve the law and order situation in the country. He added that he would continue to work to strengthen the country and for its progress.

The governor said that there has been stability in the rupee-dollar exchange rate in the country in the past two or three months, as the value of the national currency has increased. He said that practical steps have been taken to prevent smuggling in the country.

Replying to a question about the Israeli aggression against the people of Gaza, Tessori said Israel must limit its aggression to its borders if it has decided to fight a war, as it should not target the innocent and unarmed people of Palestine.

Earlier, speaking at the ceremony, he had told the audience that a marquee would soon be built on an area of 24,000 square feet at the Governor House to conduct free IT courses for 50,000 students from deserving families. He said the marquee would have the facilities of toilets, waiting areas and canteens for the students.

He also said he would fully support the committed charities and welfare organisations that work for the upliftment and progress of Pakistan and serve the downtrodden people. “It’s high time that we collectively work for the country’s upliftment,” he added.