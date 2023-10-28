Seven killed in fresh Kurrram violence

Kurram Agency's Shalozan village. The News Flie

PARACHINAR: Another seven people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in fresh incidents of firing at different places in Kurram tribal district.

Fifteen people were killed and over 30 injured in firing incidents over the last four days. The worsening law and order has disrupted the routine life in Kurram as the schools and business centres remained closed. The internet service also remained suspended while many roads were also closed for commuting. Police sources said that incidents of firing were taking place in various parts of the district.

The first incident occurred at Shalozan Tangi area where one person was killed and another injured in a firing incident. After this, a string of other incidents took place in various parts of Kurram. This has caused the closure of education institutions and business centres in various parts of Kurram district. The fresh incidents of violence have so far claimed seven lives while 10 people were injured.

The number of the people so far killed over the last four days has reached 15.

Dr Qaiser Abbas, Deputy Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital, told reporters that a state of emergency had been declared at the hospital where eight critically injured were under treatment. He said that other injured people had been discharged.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Saiful Islam Shah said that the district administration was taking steps to bring the situation under control.

Former federal minister Sajid Tori expressed concern over the worsening law and order and asked the government to take steps to bring normalcy.