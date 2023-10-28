Japanese govt confers award on ex-Pak envoy

Former Ambassador of Pakistan H.E Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad delivering a lecture. x/haseebriaz01

ISLAMABAD: Japanese government has conferred Imperial decoration “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star” on Pakistan’s former ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad who superannuated early this year.

The 2023 Spring Imperial Decorations, “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star” has been awarded to former ambassador Imtiaz in recognition of his significant contribution towards strengthening friendship, cultural and economic relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

The Order of the Rising Sun is awarded by the emperor of Japan to his country fellows and foreign individuals in recognition of their long-time contributions.

Japanese Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro conferred the decoration on Imtiaz Ahmad at a ceremony held at the ambassador’s residence on Friday in recognition of his decades of service. The ceremony was attended by the family, relatives, friends, and colleagues of the decorated envoy.

According to the Japan’s embassy, former foreign secretary Asad Majeed Khan was also present in the ceremony. He too had served as ambassador of Pakistan in Japan.

In addition to his regular diplomatic activities, Imtiaz Ahmad had made great contributions to the Japanese people. During his tenure as deputy chief of mission at Tokyo embassy of Pakistan, the Great East Japan earthquake occurred on March 11, 2011.

After the earthquake, he reached out to the Pakistani community in Tokyo and visited the affected areas with them every weekend to serve Pakistani food and distribute relief supplies. Many Japanese people were moved by his and the Pakistani people’s dedication, and his presence with the disaster victims was highly praised by the Pakistani and Japanese media.

In July 2019, Imtiaz Ahmed came back to Japan as ambassador. Last year, when Pakistan and Japan celebrated the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Imtiaz Ahmad played an important role in making this celebration a special one even amidst the difficult times of Covid-19 pandemic.

In his congratulatory remarks, Ambassador Wada greatly appreciated the efforts of former ambassador Imtiaz, saying this prestigious Imperial decoration is the acknowledgement of his efforts and dedication towards the further strengthening of friendly relations between Pakistan and Japan.

“Fluent in Japanese language and well versed in Japanese culture, former ambassador Imtiaz played the role of a bridge between Pakistan and Japan and deserve our sincere applause and commendation,” said Japanese Ambassador Wada.

On receiving the award, Imtiaz Ahmad expressed his gratitude to the Japanese government and the embassy.