SSWMB hires Turkish firm to keep District South clean

The logo of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB). The News File

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has outsourced the District South’s waste operations to a Turkish company, Aysis.

The SSWMB and Aysis representatives signed an agreement in this regard during a ceremony at the latter’s office on Friday, which was attended by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab among others.

According to the agreement, the Turkish company would be responsible for all sanitation works in the District South of Karachi. Wahab, who is also the chairman for SSWMB, said that the board was committed to provide excellent and quality services to the citizens. He commented that any company that performed well was a source of encouragement for the board.

“As Karachi mayor and SSWMB chairman, my primary objective is to serve the public and fulfill this responsibility by all possible means,” he said, adding that the board had a successful collaboration with the Chinese company previously responsible for the sanitation work in District South.

The SSWMB managing director Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah congratulated Aysis on the agreement, assuring them of the board’s support. He instructed the Turkish firm to deploy necessary machinery and manpower in the field.