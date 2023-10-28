Four dead in separate Mansehra incidents

Representational image. The News File

MANSEHRA: Four people lost their lives in separate incidents of fatal shootings, a gas explosion and electrocution.In Nallah Chanar Kot, a dispute over land escalated into gunfire, resulting in the deaths of two brothers, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Wajid, while another individual was severely wounded. The assailants fled the scene after the incident.

Following these double homicides, unidentified people reportedly set ablaze the homes of the suspected perpetrators, including Latif and Saeed, in an act of retaliation.The police later deployed reinforcements to regain control of the situation amid an ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, a lawyer wounded in a gas blast five days ago succumbed to injuries on Friday. In Ali Town, a gas explosion rocked the residence of young lawyer Shahbaz Khan Qureshi as he attempted to light a stove. The blast left Shahbaz Khan severely burned, and he was rushed to Kharian Burn Hospital.Also in Labrokot, a young man identified as Gul Jan lost his life due to an electric shock when a live wire fell on the ground.