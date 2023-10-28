MoU signed for construction of bowling alley

KARACHI: Virtual Axis and Dreamworld Resort Hotel and Golf Club signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for construction of a modern bowling alley in a ceremony at Karachi’s Dreamworld Resort.
CEO Virtual Axis Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem, and Group Head Dreamworld Peer Syed Muhammad Khurram Shah Jeelani signed the MoU. The bowling alley will be constructed within the next four months.
The CEO Virtual Axis thanked Dreamworld Group Head for constructing the modern bowling alley which will help unearth the new talent of tenpin bowling.
