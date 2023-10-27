COAS highlights army’s role in national progress

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivers a speech at the passing out parade of the 147th long course of the Pakistan Army at the military academy in Kakul on April 29, 2023. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has said that the army is fully engaged in enabling national and provincial responses in different domains in step with other institutions of the state for the collective good of the people of Pakistan.

“We are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability,” the COAS said while addressing participants of the National Security Workshop-25, who visited the GHQ on Thursday.

The participants were briefed on regional and internal security dynamics and the national security environment. Later, the participants had an interactive session with General Syed Asim Munir.

Addressing the participants, the COAS said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan and its security and intelligence setups have fought the menace of terrorism in an exemplary manner despite the sustained and varied support of inimical forces. Success will be ours, InshaAllah, with the continued support of the people of Pakistan.

The COAS emphasised that intelligentsia and civil society have a greater responsibility to ensure that our people, especially youth, stay aware and steadfast against the hostile propaganda onslaught being launched through a soft offensive against the state institutions of Pakistan.

The forum was also apprised of a host of measures being taken to curb activities on the illegal spectrum, including smuggling, power theft, narcotics prevalence, border control measures and repatriation of illegal foreigners from Pakistan.

On the subject of repatriation and deportation of illegal foreigners, the COAS said that the safety and security of each Pakistani are of paramount importance and cannot be compromised at any cost. He also highlighted the economic positivity generated by multiple proactive steps, especially SIFC.

The National Security Workshop is an annual event at the National Defence University, attended by representatives from all segments of society.

National Security Workshop-25 is being attended by 98 participants, including parliamentarians, senior civil and armed forces officers and representatives of civil society.