TikTok removes 14m video from Pakistan over violations

TikTok can be seen written with its logo on a phone screen. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: TikTok on Thursday released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the second quarter of 2023 (April-June 2023), showing dedication towards combating misinformation and creating a safe and inclusive space.

During the second quarter of year 2023, a total of 106,476,032 videos were removed globally by TikTok, which accounts for approximately 0.7 percent of all videos uploaded to TikTok.

Out of these, 66,440,775 videos were removed through automated systems, while 6,750,002 videos were restored after review.

In Pakistan, 14,141,581 videos were removed for violating community guidelines in the second quarter of 2023.

Alongside addressing the community guidelines violations, TikTok proactively targeted spam accounts and associated content, taking preventive measures to curb the creation of automated spam accounts.

During the second quarter of 2023, 83.6 percent of the violative videos in Pakistan were removed before anyone could view them, and approximately 92.5 percent of such videos were eliminated within a day.

The proactive removal rate for the second quarter of 2023 stood at 98.6 percent. Globally, TikTok also removed 18,823,040 accounts suspected to belong to users under the age of 13, prioritising the safety of young users.

The Community Guidelines Enforcement Report underscores TikTok’s ongoing commitment to earning trust through accountability and maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for its community.

TikTok’s community guidelines are designed to foster a safe, inclusive, and authentic experience for all users. These policies apply to everyone and all types of content, with TikTok striving to ensure consistency and equity in their enforcement.

TikTok utilises a combination of innovative technology and human review to identify, assess, and take action against content that violates its community guidelines.

The quarterly release of the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report provides insights into the volume and nature of removed content and accounts, ensuring full transparency.