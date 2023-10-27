3 robbers held, Rs6.8m recovered

Police personnel can be seen standing guard in Peshawar. — AFP/File

BARA: Police claimed to have arrested three robbers and recovered approximately Rs6.8 million in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Thursday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kulachi told journalists that a case was registered by a man named Zabit Shah, stating that three robbers had deprived him of Rs7.4 million in the Shalobar area one week ago.

Kulachi said that a police team initiated an investigation and arrested Rahim Gul, Masood, and Turab Khan. The cops also recovered Rs67,81,500 in cash, a pistol, and a motorcycle from the suspects. He said the arrestees were shifted to the Bara lockup for further investigation.