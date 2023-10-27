Number of dengue cases on the decline

Relatives sit next to patients suffering from dengue fever resting under a mosquito net at a hospital in Lahore. — AFP/File

Islamabad:The number of confirmed patients of dengue fever being reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has been on a decline at least for the last three days though still around 54 confirmed patients of the infection are being reported per day on average from this region of the country.

According to many health experts, after a significant fall in mercury in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district, the dengue fever outbreak has started losing intensity however experts say that another surge in the number of dengue fever cases may be possible in the next few days particularly when the mosquitoes’ would move to warmer places inside homes, offices and public transport vehicles.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday has revealed that as many as 162 more patients have been tested positive for the infection from the twin cities in the last three days taking the total number of patients so far reported from the region to 4326. The average number of dengue fever patients per day dropped down to 54 that was well over 80 in the previous week.

According to District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, as many as 18 new patients have tested positive for dengue fever from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 2156. It is important that a total of 75 dengue fever patients have been reported from the federal capital in the last three days showing a significant drop in the number of patients being tested positive from Islamabad. On the other hand, as many as 87 individuals from Rawalpindi district have tested positive for the infection in the last three days taking the total number of dengue fever patients reported this year from the district to 2170. It is important that the infection has claimed no life from the region this year so far.