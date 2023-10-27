JI Islamabad prepares for Gaza March on Sunday

This picture released on October 10 2023, shows participants of the pro-palestine march in Islamabad. — Facebook/Jamaat-e-Islami Islamabad

Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa on Thursday chaired to review preparations for the ' Gaza March' to be staged to express solidarity with people of Palestine who are facing unprecedented Israeli aggression.

JI ameer Sirajul Haq has announced to lead Gaza Rally from Aabpara Chowk to the US Embassy. Addressing the meeting, the JI leader said as to what reason was preventing Muslim countries from extending physical support to oppressed people of Palestine. He observed that there was a plan for Greater Israel in the region. The meeting was attended by representatives of the JI Youth Wing, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association, National Labour Federation, Ahle Kitab wing, Islamic Lawyers Movement, Pakistan Business Forum and other organisations.