Pakistan is a dangerous side: Bavuma

In this file photo taken on October 06, 2022 South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma warms up before the start of the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said on Friday Pakistan is a dangerous side, capable of surprising any team on any given day.

“Pakistan is a dangerous team. They have not played to their best abilities so far but tomorrow could well be different.” He said he picked Pakistan as semi-finalists before the start of the World Cup.

“I had rated them among the top four teams before the start of the World Cup. Things are not going their way so far, yet they are a dangerous side and you can expect anything from them. One day at lowest, the other at the top gear.”

He hinted at the inclusion of Tabraiz Shamsi in the playing line-up on Friday. “He could well be there considering the state of Chennai pitch.” Bavuma declared himself fit and ready. “Feeling a lot better. Close to normal. Frustrated to miss some games and now I am back to normal.”

On the chokers tag, Bavuma said, “We get extra motivation when we receive the chokers' tag. As the World Cup progresses we want to play even better cricket. We want to deal with pressure in the best possible way.”

On the decision to bat or bowl first against Pakistan, he said, “We are tempted to opt for chasing considering how easy Afghanistan chased it down against Pakistan. Going was too easy under lights. When we bat first you would have seen how fluent we are. So at this point of time we cannot say anything for sure. Explosive middle and upper order is fast making the World Cup a memorable one.”