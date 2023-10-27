OICCI to host Pakistan climate dialogue

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) logo. ProPakistani

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) said on Tuesday that it will host the second Pakistan Climate Conference (PCC) 2023, a multi-stakeholder dialog to propose solutions for the country's climate emergency, on November 1.

The PCC 2023 will bring together global climate experts, policy makers and corporate leaders to share insights and best practices to help Pakistan develop necessary policy and climate interventions, the OICCI said in a statement.

"The Pakistan Climate Conference will also address the mitigating efforts needed to prevent the recurrence of natural disasters such as the devastating floods of 2022." Those floods alone caused a significant devastation in the country, affecting at least 33 million people, displacing nearly eight million people, and resulting in 1,700 casualties.

Amir Paracha, president of OICCI, stressed the urgency of tackling climate risks in Pakistan. "In 2022, Pakistan bore the weight of a devastating loss, exceeding $30 billion, brought about by catastrophic floods," Paracha said. "The ongoing threat of climate and environmental change poses a dire threat, potentially reducing Pakistan's GDP by 18-20% by 2050. These stark numbers underscore the urgent need for a proactive approach to develop a national effort to mitigate climate change.”

Rehan Shaikh, vice president of OICCI said the country has a considerable amount of work ahead of it to live up to its ambitious Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs). "The Pakistan Climate Conference is strategically designed to kickstart dialogues on several critical fronts, paving the way for sound policy directions and the implementation of best practices that can help accelerate the country's journey toward a climate-positive future.”