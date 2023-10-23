Police raid PTI moot, round up activists

PTI workers while at an election rally. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The police rounded up workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from a party convention in Kahna area on Sunday.

The police raided the office of PTI leader who organised the event. The police reportedly ransacked the office, breaking windows and tearing down PTI banners and posters.

Meanwhile, the police reportedly arrested 55 workers who were scheduled to participate in the convention. It is pertinent to mention that the district administration of Lahore had given permission to the PTI to hold a party gathering in the Kahna area.

Meanwhile, the PTI leadership strongly condemned the crackdown on its workers during the party convention on Sunday.

According to the PTI leadership, dozens of party workers were arrested by the Lahore Police from the convention venue. They said the city administration had allowed the party to organize the workers convention.