Commissioner orders encroachments removal around Kacha Jail Road

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa during his visit to Kacha Jail Road on October 22, 2023. — Facebook/Commissioner Lahore,Punjab.

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Kacha Jail Road here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider was also present. Commissioner directed for a comprehensive cleanliness plan, including the removal of encroachments around the Kacha Jail Road.

A team of relevant institutions, including Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL), TEPA, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and Wasa was formed under the Assistant Commissioner Model Town.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that Assistant Commissioner Model Town must work with local business representatives to make an immediate action plan for the elimination of encroachments, cleanliness and other issues.

For improving the flow of traffic on Kacha Jail Road, TEPA and Traffic Police should jointly submit suggestions. Commissioner directed Lahore Waste Management Company to take immediate and permanent measures to clean the road.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the flow of traffic would be improved by removing encroachments from Kacha Jail Road. ADCR Adnan Rasheed, Lahore Development Authority Chief Engineer Israr Saeed and Director DG Headquarters Asif Hussain were also present on the occasion.