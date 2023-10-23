SLIC announces strategic partnership with MEDIQ

Senior officials from State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) and MedIQ Smart Healthcare during an MOU Signing Ceremony in Karachi on October 22, 2023. — Facebook/State Life Insurance Corporation

Karachi: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC), the nation’s largest and leading life and health insurance provider is excited to announce a strategic partnership with MEDIQ Smart Healthcare.

The collaborative objective is to create customer-centric solutions that boost customer retention, enhance the overall customer experience, and expedite the penetration of health insurance in the country. Through the amalgamation of expertise and resources, SLIC and MedIQ Smart Healthcare aspire to provide the nation with a robust financial safety net against health challenges.

Speaking about the partnership, Executive Director, Shahid Baloch said, “Our commitment is to offer Pakistanis optimal health protection and financial empowerment, and this collaboration marks a significant stride in that direction

MOU Signing Ceremony between State Life and MedIQ Smart Healthcare held in Karachi was witnessed by Shoaib Javed Hussain CEO of State Life. Executive Director, Shahid Baloch and Dr. Saira Siddique CEO MedIQ Smart Healthcare signed MoU where Nabeel Akhtar, Head of Partnerships MedIQ Smart Healthcare was present along with the senior officials from State Life.