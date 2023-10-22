Former PTI minister sent to jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Kamran Bangash while under police custody in this picture released on October 21, 2023. — Facebook/Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR: Former provincial minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Kamran Bangash was sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand after he was produced in a local court on Saturday.

The former cabinet member was arrested from his house in the limits of the Chamkani Police Station a day earlier. Accompanied by a large number of workers and lawyers, Kamran Bangash was produced before the court a day after his arrest.

His counsels told the court that a false case had been lodged against him only to force him to quit his party.

The police on Friday said the cops conducted a raid on a hujra in Chamkani to arrest Murad Saeed, former federal minister who was wanted by police in many cases, but Kamran Bangash and others offered resistance, threatened cops and helped him escape from the place.

A brother of Kamran later filed an application in the same police station seeking to lodge a case against the DSP, SHO and other policemen for abducting the former PTI minister.

On Friday, raids were also conducted on the hujras, houses of former MNA from Peshawar Arbab Sher Ali and former MPAs Taimur Jhagra, Fazal Illahi and city president Irfan Saleem. However, they could not be arrested.

Another former cabinet member from Bajaur Anwar Zeb was also arrested from Bajaur.

Many of the former ministers and members of the National and Provincial Assemblies of PTI from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were arrested in raids in the last few months.