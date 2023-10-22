SIU arrests four suspected criminals in raids

Police personnel can be seen standing guard in Karachi. — AFP/File

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi police on Saturday announced the arrests of four suspects in separate operations, each allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies, and drug peddling.

According to the SIU spokesperson, the arrests were made following tip-offs. The first suspect, identified as Danish Akhtar, son of Naeem Akhtar, was apprehended in the Burnes Road area of Karachi. He had a history of involvement in multiple criminal cases and had previously served time in jail.

In another operation, the SIU police conducted a raid in the Khawaja Ajmair area, resulting in the arrest of two suspects associated with weapons and narcotics offenses. These suspects were identified as Nawab Khan, son of Umeed Khan, and Mir Hassan, son of Mian Bakhsh. They were also found to have been involved in cases in Manghophir, Karachi, and District Dera Bugti.

The police arrested Asif, son of Qadir Bakhsh, in the Kalakot area. During the arrest, three pistols and 1045 grams of hashish were recovered from the suspect. Asif confessed to his involvement in street crimes, robberies, and drug distribution in various areas of Karachi.

Cases against these suspects for the possession of illegal weapons and narcotics have been registered, and further investigation is currently underway.