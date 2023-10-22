Cyclone Tej likely to hit Oman, Yemen coast

A low wind pressure in the Arabian Sea has turned into a severe cyclonic storm, Tej, which is likely to hit the Oman and Yemen coasts. As per information, the system will not impact Pakistan’s coastal region.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in a warning to all the deputy commissioners of Karachi has said that the cyclone over the southwest Arabian Sea moved further west-northwestward and has turned into a severe cyclonic storm and lies around Latitude 11 degrees north and Longitude 57 degrees East at a distance of about 1,880 kilometres southwest of Karachi, 1,670 kilometres south and southwest of Gwadar and 750 kilometres south and southeast of Oman.
Maximum sustain surface winds are 100 to 110 kilometres per hour. The maximum wave height is 25 feet around the system centre.
Due to favourable environmental conditions, the system is likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and keep moving in the west and northwest directions towards the Yemen-Oman coast.
