Amin Gandapur’s house raided in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police and officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment on Friday raided the house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial president Ali Amin Gandapur to arrest the former federal minister, but he was not present at home at the time of the raid.

Aminullah Khan Gandapur, the father of the former federal minister and PTI leader, was present at home. The raiding team searched the residence and later left the place. They could not find the PTI leader, who went underground after the May 9 incidents. The police have raided the residence of the PTI leader many times to make his arrest, however, he could not be apprehended. A team of the Anti-Corruption had recovered the goods meant for the flood affectees during a raid on the house of Ali Amin Gandapur.

Many PTI leaders and workers were arrested on the charges of attacking military installations and state properties during the May 9 riots to protest the arrest of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan.