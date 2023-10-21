Sanjrani asks int’l community to help stop Palestinian pogrom

ISLAMABAD: The Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Leslie Scanlon, Friday called on the Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, at the Parliament House to stress the urgency of resolving the Palestinian situation to bring justice to innocent Palestinians.

According to the Senate Secretariat, the discussion encompassed the enhancement of bilateral relations, economic and social ties, as well as matters of mutual concern, including the Middle East situation. In-depth deliberations took place regarding the current state of affairs. Sanjrani called upon the international community to take effective measures to implement United Nations resolutions, especially in curbing Israeli barbaric actions and pogrom of innocent Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. He called on the developed countries to play an active role in safeguarding human rights in Palestine and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adhering to UN resolutions for lasting solutions.

The chairman Senate emphasized Pakistan’s deep appreciation for its relationship with Canada and its commitment to fostering enduring and multifaceted bilateral relations. He stressed the importance of increasing trade between the two nations and called for closer collaboration among business communities.

Promoting bilateral cooperation across public, commercial, and parliamentary spheres was highlighted as pivotal to strengthening the Pakistan-Canada partnership. Sanjrani underscored the abundant investment opportunities within Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan. He extended a warm welcome to Canadian businesses, citing the significant employment prospects arising from Canadian company Barrick Gold’s investment in Chagai. The valuable mineral resources in Balochistan were recognized as integral to the nation’s economic recovery, and Canadian firms were encouraged for further investments in Chagai. Sanjrani conveyed his best wishes to the leadership and people of Canada, emphasizing the principles of justice and equality as cornerstones for global peace promotion.

The Chairman Senate underscored the importance of a UN-backed resolution for the Kashmir issue and effective strategies for the protection of human rights. The Canadian High Commissioner concurred with these sentiments.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, she endorsed the utilization of investment opportunities within Pakistan. Secretary Senate, Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan was also present during the meeting. End.